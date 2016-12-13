JOBS
Event Sunday to include free screenings for bone marrow donation



Published: Tue, December 13, 2016 @ 12:31 p.m.

HUBBARD

A “Be the Match” registry event Sunday will include free screenings for bone marrow donation.

The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the Hubbard City Administration building, 220 W. Liberty Street.

Those between the ages of 18 and 44 are invited to be screened to join the “Be the Match” registry. The registry facilities bone marrow transplants for those with life-threatening blood cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma.

There will also be a raffle, refreshments and family-friendly activities.

The Hubbard High School “Sonic Screwdrivers” Robotics team and the Rotary Interact Club are sponsoring the event in memory of former Hubbard High School teacher Amy Beth Ramey.

Ramey died of leukemia in April at age 39.

