YOUNGSTOWN

A defendant in a sports memorabilia fraud case has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, and a prosecutor is recommending three to seven years in prison for him.

Clifton J. Panezich, 30, of Henderson, Nev., pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated theft, identity fraud, telecommunications fraud, money laundering, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and three counts of forgery with a forfeiture specification.

The Ursuline High School graduate appeared before Judge Maureen A. Sweeney of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, who will sentence him at a later date.

“If you don’t show up [for sentencing], any plea agreements are out the window,” Judge Sweeney warned Panezich.

He, his mother of Austintown, and several others were accused of defrauding some 25,000 customers of more than $2 million selling fake autographs of sports personalities on the internet through eBay accounts. They would also sell autographed pictures, balls and other memorabilia.

The investigation of the ring has been ongoing between Canfield police and the FBI for at least four years.

For more on the case, read Wednesday's Vindicator or Vindy.com.