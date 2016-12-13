COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio’s school board is discussing graduation rules as administrators warn that new requirements are putting a large number of current high school juniors at risk of not graduating on time.

Some superintendents estimate one-third or more of their current juniors are in jeopardy of not graduating in 2018 unless officials alter requirements for that class.

To graduate, they must earn certain points on more demanding end-of-course exams, or get job credentials or a remediation-free score on a college entrance exam.

Some board members expressed concern today about potentially adjusting the requirements while having only limited data to inform their decisions.

Also, the governor’s executive workforce board was set to deliver recommendations later today for how education, nonprofit, labor and business sectors can work together to remove barriers to the job market.