YOUNGSTOWN — A greatcollegedeals.net story – “20 Most Affordable College Towns in Ohio” – ranked Youngstown the most affordable college town in Ohio.

The story compared and contrasted 130 college towns in Ohio.

GCD editors used Sperling’s Best Places – a website that offers various information about cities in the United States – to narrow down the 130 colleges and universities to 20 based on general affordability, according to “20 Most Affordable College Towns in Ohio.”

“To figure out which college towns are most affordable, we looked at costs for housing, food, health, transportation, and utilities, and compared them to the national average,” the story said. “We also considered features like amenities, crime rates, public transportation and overall quality of life.“

Youngstown, which hosts Youngstown State University, has a cost of living that is 28 percent lower than the national average and 16 percent lower than the state average.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com