YOUNGSTOWN — A Boardman woman was arrested Saturday morning at her job at the Southern Park Mall after her husband said she cut him in the arm with a knife during an argument.

Michelle Valentino, 46, of Leighton Drive, is being held in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of felonious assault. She is expected to be arraigned in municipal court later today.

Reports said police were called about 10:20 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 900 block of West LaClede Avenue, where a man who said he was Valentino’s husband told them he was staying at the home, which he was remodeling, when Valentino came over, accused of him having another woman there with him, and cut him several times on the arm with a knife as the pair struggled.

Reports said the victim had several fresh, long cuts on his arm, reports said.

Reports said Valentino left behind a hat from the shop she where works at in the mall. Boardman police went there and found her and held her until city police could come and take her into custody, reports said.