Suspect arrested in Warren killing



Published: Mon, December 12, 2016 @ 10:43 p.m.

WARREN — U.S. Marshals arrested Shaun R. Simpson Sr., 23, tonight on a warrant through the Warren Police Department for the Nov. 12 murder of his girlfriend, Becky L. Pyne, 22.

Officers booked Simpson into the Trumbull County jail shortly before 9 p.m.. He is being held without bond.

Simpson brought Pyne in a car to ValleyCare Trumbull Memorial Hospital at 11:13 p.m. Nov. 12 with one or more gunshot wounds. Simpson didn’t come into the hospital with her.

