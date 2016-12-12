YOUNGSTOWN — Bond was set at $1 million today for a suspect in a North Side homicide.

Jalon Allen, 22, was arraigned on a murder charge in municipal court before Magistrate Anthony Sertick. He is accused in the Sept. 20 murder of Andre Harrison, 34, who was found shot to death in his home in the 1500 block of Kensington Avenue.

Warrants were issued Friday in municipal court for the arrest of Allen and David Oliver, 24. Allen turned himself into homicide detectives Saturday at the police station. Police are still looking for Oliver.

Police have not commented on a motive, but they did say last week that information that was posted by Crimestoppers Youngstown recently helped them to get enough information to get the warrants.

