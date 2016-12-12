YOUNGSTOWN — Two sources have confirmed to The Vindicator that at least four Youngstown State University football players will be suspended from Saturday's FCS national semifinal game against Eastern Washington for testing positive for an unknown substance.
At least 12 Penguin football players were subjected to routine testing after the Jacksonville State game on Dec. 3.
This is a breaking news story. Watch Vindy.com for updates.
