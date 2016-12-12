JOBS
Scheduled guests for Tuesday's Louie B. Free broadcast on Vindy Talk Radio



Published: Mon, December 12, 2016 @ 3:30 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — On Tuesday’s “Brainfood from the Heartland” broadcast hosted by Louie B. Free and heard on Vindy Talk radio beginning at 8 a.m. are these scheduled guests: Steve Forbes, giving his reaction to the election of President-elect Donald Trump; retired Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Pete Osman, president and CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation; and Stan Goldberg, Ph.D., professor emeritus of Communicative Disorders at San Francisco State University, and author of the new book, “Loving, Supporting, and Caring for the Cancer Patient.”

