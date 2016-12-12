LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jeff Fisher's tenure in Los Angeles didn't last one full season.

The Rams fired their coach today. Special teams coordinator John Fassel will serve as interim coach. The Rams are at Seattle on Thursday night.

Fisher was the team's coach since 2012, and compiled a 31-45-1 record with the Rams. He oversaw the move from St. Louis to Los Angeles this past offseason.

The lack of success on the field, capped by a 42-14 home rout at the hands of Atlanta on Sunday, spelled the end for Fisher, who tied Dan Reeves with 165 career regular-season defeats. That's the most in league history, and Fisher has the lowest winning percentage (.512) among coaches with 130-plus losses .

Los Angeles is 4-9 this season and has scored a league-low 194 points.

"Making a decision such as this, especially during the season, is one of the most difficult in sports," Rams owner Stan Kroenke said.

"I have great respect for Jeff as a coach, person, father and friend. He has worked tirelessly despite some challenging circumstances. He played an integral role in helping this team make history in returning the NFL to Los Angeles, and we always will be grateful for his commitment and dedication to our organization."

Fisher, 58, went 147-126 as coach of the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans and helped that franchise in its relocation. He led the Titans to the 1999 AFC championship.

Long respected in league circles for his work on the NFL's competition committee, Fisher never found success – or a franchise quarterback – with the Rams, who went 7-8-1, 7-9, 6-10 and 7-9 in his four full seasons.