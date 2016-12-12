JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ohio man convicted of setting girlfriend on fire; sentenced



Published: Mon, December 12, 2016 @ 5:55 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of throwing gasoline on his girlfriend and setting her on fire behind an Ohio gas station has been convicted of charges including aggravated arson after pleading no contest and has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

The Franklin County prosecutor’s statement says Michael Slager entered the plea today in Columbus. The judge then found the 41-year-old Gahanna man guilty of aggravated arson, felonious assault and possession of criminal tools.

Slager didn’t speak in court. Slager’s attorney, Robert Krapenc, declined to comment because he says Slager could potentially face more charges in the case.

Prosecutor Ron O’Brien says Slager received the maximum sentence for the August 2015 attack on Judy Malinowski.

O’Brien says the 33-year-old woman remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes