COLUMBUS (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of throwing gasoline on his girlfriend and setting her on fire behind an Ohio gas station has been convicted of charges including aggravated arson after pleading no contest and has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

The Franklin County prosecutor’s statement says Michael Slager entered the plea today in Columbus. The judge then found the 41-year-old Gahanna man guilty of aggravated arson, felonious assault and possession of criminal tools.

Slager didn’t speak in court. Slager’s attorney, Robert Krapenc, declined to comment because he says Slager could potentially face more charges in the case.

Prosecutor Ron O’Brien says Slager received the maximum sentence for the August 2015 attack on Judy Malinowski.

O’Brien says the 33-year-old woman remains hospitalized in critical condition.