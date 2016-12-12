COLUMBUS (AP) — Gas prices in Ohio are up 21 cents compared with this time a month ago.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Ohio was about $2.22 in today’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. The price in Ohio at the same time last month was $2.01, with an average of $2.16 reported a week ago.

The average in Ohio at this time last year was $1.92.

Nationally, the average for regular fuel was $2.21 today. The national average reported a month ago was about $2.18. The national average a year ago was $2.02.

Average gas prices have been increasing the past few weeks after the OPEC agreement on Nov. 30 to cut production beginning in January.