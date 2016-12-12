YOUNGSTOWN — A Sebring man is expected to be sentenced to four years in prison later this week after pleading guilty Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to charges of illegal manufacture of drugs and illegal possession of chemicals to manufacture of drugs.

Darrell Williams, 19, of West Indiana Avenue, will be sentenced Thursday by Judge Shirley J. Christian. Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed on the four year sentence during plea negotiations.

A trial for Williams was scheduled for today.

Police served a search warrant at the home of Williams this past summer and found meth-making materials and pop bottles filled with chemicals that Williams was using to make methamphetamine, reports said.