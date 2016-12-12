JOBS
Thursday ceremony to mark approaching reopening of Lincoln Avenue



Published: Mon, December 12, 2016 @ 1:59 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Lincoln Avenue, between Fifth Avenue and Phelps Street, closed in mid-August, will reopen by Dec. 23.

The street runs through the Youngstown State University campus and the improvements project cost $1,449,695.

The city will have a ceremony marking the close of work on Thursday.

The project includes paving, sewer improvements, marked crosswalks, new sidewalk curbs, small pedestrian islands at intersections, and removing parking spaces on the north side of the street. The city next month is installing 17 meters that will allow motorists to pay with debit and credit cards.

The city is keeping Lincoln Avenue between Phelps Street and Wick Avenue closed because of a major improvement project on Wick.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

