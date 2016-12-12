JOBS
John Glenn’s casket to be escorted from Capitol to Ohio State



Published: Mon, December 12, 2016 @ 11:53 a.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — A platoon of Marines will escort John Glenn’s casket from Ohio’s capital building to his memorial service at Ohio State University.

On Friday, the first American to orbit Earth will lie in state in the Ohio Statehouse Rotunda during an eight-hour public event.

The processional will begin at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The former combat pilot, astronaut and U.S. senator died Thursday at 95.

The Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board unanimously approved final arrangements for the Friday event on Monday.

The panel further agreed to extend Glenn’s repose overnight to allow for the processional on Saturday. House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger said that means the doors to the Statehouse may remain open later.

