GIRARD — City Council voted 7-0 tonight against a series of zoning changes for a Dollar General store on Churchill Road, also known as state Route 304.

Civil engineering firm Hurley & Stewart LLC of Kalamazoo, Mich., requested on behalf of Capital Growth, Buchalter Inc. of Birmingham, Ala., to rezone five parcels from residential to commercial.

The store would have replaced a current Dollar General location on the same road. Ryan Gillepsie of Hurley & Stewart said the new store would be larger with an expanded produce section.

