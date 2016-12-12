JOBS
Girard council denies zone changes for new Dollar General store



Published: Mon, December 12, 2016 @ 10:55 p.m.

GIRARD — City Council voted 7-0 tonight against a series of zoning changes for a Dollar General store on Churchill Road, also known as state Route 304.

Civil engineering firm Hurley & Stewart LLC of Kalamazoo, Mich., requested on behalf of Capital Growth, Buchalter Inc. of Birmingham, Ala., to rezone five parcels from residential to commercial.

The store would have replaced a current Dollar General location on the same road. Ryan Gillepsie of Hurley & Stewart said the new store would be larger with an expanded produce section.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

