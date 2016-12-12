YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a woman arrested for domestic violence early Sunday morning was upset that her boyfriend spent extra money on Christmas presents for his daughter.

Jasmine Jordan, 28, is expected to be arraigned in municipal court later today. She was arrested about 4 a.m. Sunday at a home on Woodcrest Avenue.

Reports said police were called for a fight between a man and woman and when they arrived they saw Jordan throwing decorative flowers and sticks at the man and there were several broken vases strewn across the floor.

While police were there the woman leaped over a couch and threw several punches at her boyfriend as well as police before she was restrained.

She was taken to the Mahoning County jail.