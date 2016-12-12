CANFIELD — When Kim Hoover graduated from Canfield High School in 1999, she wanted to become a nurse.

Little did she know that 18 years later she would be back at her alma mater talking to students in her former teacher’s class about the bakery she runs. Hoover opened Kim’s Confections at 7 Lisbon St. a year ago.

After talking with students in business instructor Sherry Creighton’s creative entrepreneurship class today, Hoover wanted students to realize “that in high school you might not know what you want to do. But you can look back and see how teachers and experiences have helped shape your life.”

She also wanted students to know that while opening a business requires a lot of hard work (Hoover regularly clocks 80-hour work weeks), it’s also a rewarding experience.

“It never ends. I can literally never get away from what I’m doing,” she said. “You have to love what you do to be this invested in it.”

