WARREN — Brit Floyd, the internationally known Pink Floyd tribute show that faithfully recreates the full concert experience, will return to Packard Music Hall on March 27.

Tickets start at $34.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 and at the Packard box office, 1703 Mahoning Ave. NW.

Brit Floyd last played Packard Hall in March 2015.