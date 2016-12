YOUNGSTOWN — Bond has been set at $1 million for a suspect in a September homicide on the North Side.

Jalon Allen, 22, was arraigned in municipal court on a charge of murder before Magistrate Anthony Sertick.

Allen turned himself into detectives Saturday. He was one of two men charged in the Sept 20 shooting death of Andre Harrison in a home on Kennsington Avenue.

The other suspect is still being sought.