BOARDMAN — Township trustees renewed several contracts at their meeting tonight, including one with Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul J. Gains to serve as the township’s legal adviser for 2017.

Under state law, the township can appoint the county prosecutor to serve as its legal adviser. The township will pay $75,000 to the county prosecutor’s office.

Trustees also renewed their liability insurance agreement with the Ohio Township Association Risk Management Authority. The insurance covers legal issues, third-party claims, auto, wrongful acts, property liability and police professional liability for 2017 through Cailor-Fleming Insurance Agency, costing $125,303.

They also purchased equipment, such as sirens, lights and cages, for four new patrol fleet police vehicles from Parr Public Safety at a cost of $7,139. They also purchased a new tire-mounting machine from Myers Tire Supply to replace their old machine for $5,087.

In other business, trustees adopted a memorandum of understanding with the county commissioners for payment to use the county’s Hazardous Materials Response Team.

The township will fund its share of the operation and maintenance of the Haz-Mat team by an annual payment of 10 cents per resident. The cost for Boardman, which has a population of 40,889, will be $4,088.90, with payment made to the director of county’s Emergency Management Agency.