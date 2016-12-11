JOBS
Sanders supporters seek former state Sen. Nina Turner to run for governor



Published: Sun, December 11, 2016 @ 4:15 p.m.

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Bernie Sanders supporters are working to draft a former state senator to run for governor.

Cleveland.com reportshat Democrat Nina Turner, of Cleveland, is being recruited by supporters of the Vermont senator inside and outside the state. The 49-year-old Turner was a prominent Sanders surrogate during his presidential bid.

Jason Edwards, leader of Sanders’ Ohio delegation, says an effort called “Turn Ohio Around” is being organized by state leaders of Sanders’ presidential campaign to support Turner and possibly other gubernatorial candidates.

Republican Gov. John Kasich must leave office in 2018 due to term limits.

Turner left the Senate in 2014 after she lost a bid for secretary of state and her term expired. She didn’t return a call seeking comment.

