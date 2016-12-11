news@vindy.com

COLUMBUS

Abortions would be restricted, concealed guns could be allowed on college campuses, and local efforts to raise the minimum wage could be quashed under legislation passed by lawmakers during the final days of their two-year session.

There was also legislation aimed at making sure more Ohio-born babies are healthy – both inside and outside the womb – during the first years of life.

In total, dozens of bills were finalized by the Ohio House and Senate during the final three voting days of the 131st General Assembly last week.

Most of the bills likely will see final enactment, but there are questions on a few as the law changes head to Gov. John Kasich for his review and signature or veto.

Read the full story about each of the 10 bills Monday in The Vindicator and on Vindy.com