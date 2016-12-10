JOBS
Time for Recovery helps teens succeed in school, life



Published: Sat, December 10, 2016 @ 7:12 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

For Ramona Jones, there is no better Christmas gift than the success of a young person.

Jones founded “A Time for Recovery” outreach group in 2011 to empower youth. The organization hosted its annual Christmas party Saturday in the meeting room of the main branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County.

This year, Jones was pleased to hear Tiffany Bratton, a member of the group, received a full scholarship to study nursing at the online college Independence University.

Bratton, 26, said she became interested in the healthcare profession after her grandmother suffered a heart attack.

“I’m so proud of her,” Jones said of Bratton. “My favorite part of this group is seeing them bring in their report cards, seeing them being successful.”

A Time for Recovery comprises close to 25 members ages 11 and older. It promotes a broad range of programs, including computer classes, resume workshops and self-defense lessons.

