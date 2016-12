— YSU quarterback Hunter Wells threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Hubbard product Isiah Scott with 1:33 to play in the third quarter. Zak Kennedy's PAT kick makes it 20-16 YSU.

The score was set by running back Jody Webb's 31-yard run to the Wofford 5. Two more runs left the Penguins with a third-and-goal from the 5 and Wells then found Scott in the left corner of the end zone.