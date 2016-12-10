— Youngstown State's halftime momentum was short-lived.

Wofford's Joe Newman raced 75 yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage in the second half to give the Terriers a 16-13 lead in the first minute of the third quarter.

The teams have since traded fumbles, with YSU's Jody Webb coughing it up and Wofford's Tyler Vaughn recovering. Newman fumbled two plays later with the Penguins' Derek Rivers recovering.