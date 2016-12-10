JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Third quarter: Wofford 16, YSU 13



Published: Sat, December 10, 2016 @ 3:47 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State's halftime momentum was short-lived.

Wofford's Joe Newman raced 75 yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage in the second half to give the Terriers a 16-13 lead in the first minute of the third quarter.

The teams have since traded fumbles, with YSU's Jody Webb coughing it up and Wofford's Tyler Vaughn recovering. Newman fumbled two plays later with the Penguins' Derek Rivers recovering.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes