Halftime: YSU 13, Wofford 9



Published: Sat, December 10, 2016 @ 3:41 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown State football team got off to a shaky start in its FCS quarterfinal against Wofford, but the Penguins recovered in the second quarter to take a 13-9 halftime lead.

YSU (10-3) went three and out on its first possession and Wofford's Mason Alstott blocked Mark Schuler's punt to the give the Terriers the ball at the Penguins' 5.

Wofford (10-3) scored two plays later when Lorenzo Long plunged in from the 1. The Terriers botched the hold on the PAT attempt and led 6-0 early.

YSU drove to Wofford's 25 on the next series, but Zak Kennedy missed a 43-yard field goal.

Later in the first quarter, YSU quarterback Hunter Wells was intercepted by Wofford's Malik Rivera and the Terriers' David Marvin turned the Penguins' mistake into a 37-yard field goal for a 9-0 lead.

But Wells threw touchdown passes of 9 yards to Darien Townsend and 45 yards to Damoun Patterson in the second quarter and the Peguins took a 13-9 half time lead.

Kennedy missed the PAT after the first TD.

Return to Vindy.com for more updates.

