— Tevin McCaster's 2-yard touchdown run in the second overtime was the difference and YSU's defense held Wofford scoreless in both OT periods as the Penguins beat the Terriers 30-23 in an FCS quarterfinal today.

YSU (11-3) advances to a national semifinal.

