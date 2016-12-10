YOUNGSTOWN

Santa posed for photos in a corner, long tables were filled with gifts, and a hot breakfast was served at the end of the room.

Over 300 children took part in Meridian HealthCare’s 24th annual Breakfast with Santa today at the YMCA.

“It’s just to give back to our community, and to give back to families that might not be able to have a joyful holiday,” said Ashley Farinelli, Meridian’s prevention coordinator.

Every child left with a photo taken with Santa and a toy, after enjoying a hot breakfast.

The gifts were collected by Mahoning and Trumbull county students in Meridian’s PANDA Leaders Club. This group is made up of area middle and high school students.

“All of the presents were donated by children and their families, so they’re giving back to other youth in our community,” Farinelli said. “So it’s pretty awesome.”

PANDA members helped serve breakfast, assisted with crafts, and coordinated photos with Santa.

Read more about the event in Sunday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.