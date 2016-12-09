JOBS
Youngstown police arrest 6 people on drug charges



Published: Fri, December 9, 2016 @ 10:04 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police Thursday arrested six people on felony drug charges.

In one of those arrests, a man was found passed out in a car parked against traffic with a needle sticking out of his chest and a bag of heroin next to him.

In another arrest, when vice squad officers were serving a search warrant at a West Myrtle Avenue home, police also found a loaded .40-caliber handgun.

All six are expected to be arraigned in municipal court later today.

