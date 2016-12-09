JOBS
Wellness Wednesday to feature dancing



Published: Fri, December 9, 2016 @ 8:36 a.m.

SALEM

Salem Public Library, 821 E. State St., will host “Dancing Mindfulness: Holiday Edition” as the topic for Wednesday’s Wellness program at 6:30 p.m. at the library’s Quaker Room.

Ramona Skrillko of Poland will lead the demonstration. She is a licensed professional counselor.

There are no steps to learn and no complicated routines to follow.

Registration is required online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling the library at 330-332-0042.

The program is open to the public and free.

