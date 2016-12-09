JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Warrants filed for 2 men charged in September homicide in Youngstown



Published: Fri, December 9, 2016 @ 12:33 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Warrants were filed in municipal court today charging two men with a Sept. 20 homicide on the North Side.

David Oliver, 24, and Jalon Allen, 22, no addresses listed, are each charged with murder in the death of Andre Harrison, who was found shot to death in a home in the 1500 block of Kensington Avenue. The home was later set on fire later that evening and the fire was ruled an arson.

Oliver nor Allen are in custody as of 12:30 p.m., according to records at the Mahoning County jail.

Neither man has been charged with the arson.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes