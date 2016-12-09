YOUNGSTOWN — Warrants were filed in municipal court today charging two men with a Sept. 20 homicide on the North Side.

David Oliver, 24, and Jalon Allen, 22, no addresses listed, are each charged with murder in the death of Andre Harrison, who was found shot to death in a home in the 1500 block of Kensington Avenue. The home was later set on fire later that evening and the fire was ruled an arson.

Oliver nor Allen are in custody as of 12:30 p.m., according to records at the Mahoning County jail.

Neither man has been charged with the arson.