YOUNGSTOWN — Warrants are being issued today for Cameron Dyer, 30, for disrupting public service in connection with the shooting of a city firefighter who was leaving the scene of a fire Monday evening.

Dyer is in the jail on a parole violation on a drug charge and is expected to be sentenced on a separate charge next week in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Dyer was arguing with firefighters at the scene of a fire on Elm Street. Lt. Doug Bobovnyik of the Detective Bureau said Dyer was upset that firefighters were not putting out the fire fast enough. Dyer is the owner of the home, Bobovnyik said. Dyer had $10,000 in the house from drug sales, Bobovnyik added.

Bobovnyik said Dyer has not yet been charged with the wounding of Lt. Paul Hutton, 46, who was driving a city fire truck away from the fire when he was wounded in the leg.

Detectives ate waiting for forensic evidence to come back before charges are filed for the shooting Bobovnyik said there are no other suspects in the case.