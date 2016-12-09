YOUNGSTOWN — Bond was set at $50,0000 for an Ohio Avenue man who is a suspect in the shooting of a city firefighter earlier this week.

Cameron Dyer, 30, was arraigned in municipal court before Judge Robert Milich on a charge of disrupting public service and an unrelated parole violation.

Dyer is accused of starting an altercation with firefighters trying to put out a fire Monday evening at a vacant Elm Street house he owns.

Later, city fire Lt Paul Lutton was wounded in the leg as he was leaving the fire scene in his truck.

Dyer is a suspect in the shooting of Lutton, but investigators are waiting for evidence to be tested before deciding whether he should be charged.

