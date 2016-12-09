JOBS
UPDATE | Bond set at $50K for suspect in shooting of Youngstown firefighter



Published: Fri, December 9, 2016 @ 1:49 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Bond was set at $50,0000 for an Ohio Avenue man who is a suspect in the shooting of a city firefighter earlier this week. 

Cameron Dyer, 30, was arraigned in municipal court before Judge Robert Milich on a charge of disrupting public service and an unrelated parole violation.

Dyer is accused of starting an altercation with firefighters trying to put out a fire Monday evening at a vacant Elm Street house he owns.

Later, city fire Lt  Paul Lutton was wounded in the leg as he was leaving the fire scene in his truck.

Dyer is a suspect in the shooting of Lutton, but investigators are waiting for evidence to be tested before deciding whether he should be charged.

For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

