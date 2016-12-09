JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Trump expected to name a top Goldman exec to economic post



Published: Fri, December 9, 2016 @ 3:27 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name Gary Cohn, the No. 2 executive at the powerhouse Wall Street firm Goldman Sachs, to a prominent White House economic post.

That's according to two people informed of the decision.

Cohn, 56, would lead the White House's National Economic Council, a posting that would require him to leave his $21-million-a-year job as president and chief operating officer at Goldman.

On the campaign trail, Trump repeatedly vilified Goldman Sachs for the firm's outsize influence in the financial system. Yet with Cohn's selection, Trump will have named three current or former Goldman officials to key positions in his administration.

The people informed of the decision insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the expected move.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes