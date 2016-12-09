BEIRUT (AP) — Hundreds of Syrian civilians streamed out on foot from the eastern part of the city of Aleppo today in the wake of the relentless campaign by government troops and their allies to drive rebels from their rapidly crumbling enclave.

The U.N. human rights office said it was deeply concerned about reports that hundreds of men have gone missing after crossing from eastern Aleppo into government-controlled areas of the city.

Spokesman Rupert Colville said family members have reported losing contact with the fighting-age men, who are between 30 and 50 years old, after they fled opposition-held areas of Aleppo around a week or 10 days ago. It was not clear whether they were fighters or civilians.

Colville also said the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights is also concerned by reports that some civilians trying to flee are being blocked by armed opposition groups and in some cases being fired upon.

"Civilians are being used as pawns and prevented from leaving," he said at a briefing in Geneva. He estimated there may currently be around 100,000 civilians in areas under the control of armed opposition groups in eastern Aleppo. They include about 500 medical cases involving people in need of urgent evacuation.

Footage broadcast Syrian state TV showed families emerging from Aleppo's ravaged eastern districts, as civilians streamed out of the enclave that had been held by rebels since 2012.

The government-owned al-Ikhbariya TV showed civilians on foot and at least one bus snaking through the Ballour crossing, and said they were coming from the Saleheen, Fardous and Sheikh Saeed neighborhoods in the southern part of eastern Aleppo.