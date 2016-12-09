YOUNGSTOWN

Police said a suspect in the Monday evening wounding of a city firefighter was upset with firefighters before the shooting, because he thought they weren’t doing enough to save the burning Elm Street home.

Lt. Doug Bobovnyik of the detective bureau said one of the reasons Cameron Dyer, 30, of Ohio Avenue, was upset was because he had $10,000 in drug money stashed in the house, which is vacant. Bobovnyik said Dyer is a self-admitted drug dealer.

On Friday, Dyer was arraigned in municipal court on a probation violation for a misdemeanor drug charge. A warrant was also filed against him for disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony, for an altercation before Lt. Paul Lutton, 46, of the fire department, was wounded.

Judge Robert Milich set bond for Dyer at $50,000 during his arraignment.

Bobovnyik said investigators want to wait until shell casings they found at the scene from an assault weapon are tested by the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation before deciding whether to charge Dyer with the shooting.

Read more about the matter in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.