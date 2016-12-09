NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are rising for the sixth day in a row today as major indexes continue to set records.

The largest gains are going to industries that have been mostly left out of the post-election rally, including health care companies and makers of household goods. Banks, which have led that surge, are little changed.

The Dow Jones industrial average added 118 points, or 0.6 percent, to 19,733 as of 3:10 p.m. Eastern time. The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 12 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,257. The index is on its longest winning streak in two and a half years. The Nasdaq composite gained 22 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,439. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks remained at 1,386.

Major indexes are on pace for their biggest weekly gains since the presidential election.

Investors are buying stocks that have fallen out of favor in the last few weeks. Household goods companies have slipped since the presidential election as investors have focused on companies that could benefit more from a faster-growing economy. Health care companies are nearly flat.

Meanwhile, banks hardly budged. The S&P 500 financial index has climbed 18 percent since Nov. 9, twice as much as any other sector. The S&P 500 overall is up 2.8 percent. Banks are trading at their highest prices since early 2008.