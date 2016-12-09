JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Special-needs children can get photo with Santa at Eastwood Mall on Sunday



Published: Fri, December 9, 2016 @ 10:05 a.m.

NILES — The Eastwood Mall, 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road, invites children with special needs and their families to a private photo session with Santa from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday.

The event, which is sponsored by the Cafaro Foundation, will take place during private mall hours and the environment will be set up to support the sensory, physical and other developmental needs of children with all abilities.

Call or email Aundréa Cika at 330-333-9609 or info@autismmv.com with questions.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes