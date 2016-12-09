NILES — The Eastwood Mall, 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road, invites children with special needs and their families to a private photo session with Santa from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday.

The event, which is sponsored by the Cafaro Foundation, will take place during private mall hours and the environment will be set up to support the sensory, physical and other developmental needs of children with all abilities.

Call or email Aundréa Cika at 330-333-9609 or info@autismmv.com with questions.