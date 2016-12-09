JOBS
‘Santa Claus Conquers Martians’ play canceled due to storm



Published: Fri, December 9, 2016 @ 4:44 p.m.

WARREN — Kent State Trumbull Theater has canceled its Sunday matinee performance of “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians” because of the possibility of a significant winter storm.

A makeup date will not be scheduled. Tickets are still available for the performances tonight and Saturday.

Doors open both nights at 7:30 p.m. for photo opportunities with Santa Claus, with the show starting at 8 p.m. For reservations or information, call 330-675-8887 or email trumbullboxoffice@kent.edu.

