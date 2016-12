YOUNGSTOWN

West Side Cats will be taking pictures with Mrs. Santa Claus on Monday at the office of Dr. Donald Allen, veterinarian, 4501 Market St.

Take your pets, children or yourself for photos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A framed photo will be $7.50, and all proceeds benefit West Side Cats’ no-kill adoption and rescue.

For information call 330-782-7333.