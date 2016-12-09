JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ohio teacher catches kindergartners playing with loaded gun



Published: Fri, December 9, 2016 @ 11:00 a.m.

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (AP) — Police in suburban Cincinnati are trying to figure out how a loaded gun got into the hands of four or five kindergarten students who were caught playing with the weapon.

A student at North College Hill Elementary School in Hamilton County alerted a teacher that several children were playing with a gun during dismissal Wednesday afternoon.

The teacher confiscated the firearm, which is now in the possession of local police. Superintendent Eugene Blalock says the weapon was a small, semiautomatic handgun.

Blalock says the gun might have looked like a toy to some kids, but it definitely was a real weapon. Two bullets were found in the gun’s clip, but none were in the chamber.

Police say no threats were made and no injuries were reported.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes