NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (AP) — Police in suburban Cincinnati are trying to figure out how a loaded gun got into the hands of four or five kindergarten students who were caught playing with the weapon.

A student at North College Hill Elementary School in Hamilton County alerted a teacher that several children were playing with a gun during dismissal Wednesday afternoon.

The teacher confiscated the firearm, which is now in the possession of local police. Superintendent Eugene Blalock says the weapon was a small, semiautomatic handgun.

Blalock says the gun might have looked like a toy to some kids, but it definitely was a real weapon. Two bullets were found in the gun’s clip, but none were in the chamber.

Police say no threats were made and no injuries were reported.