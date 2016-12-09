COLUMBUS — A special day to draw attention to families with children suffering from chronic or life-threatening injuries would be established starting next year, under legislation that’s headed to Gov. John Kasich’s desk for final enactment.

HB 580 would designate May 15 as All for the Kids Awareness Day.

It passed the Ohio Senate on Thursday night, and the House concurred on amendments not too long thereafter.

The bill would take effect 90 days after the governor adds his signature, which would be in time to be in place in 2017.