JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ohio lawmakers approve All for the Kids Awareness Day bill



Published: Fri, December 9, 2016 @ 2:02 p.m.

COLUMBUS — A special day to draw attention to families with children suffering from chronic or life-threatening injuries would be established starting next year, under legislation that’s headed to Gov. John Kasich’s desk for final enactment.

HB 580 would designate May 15 as All for the Kids Awareness Day.

It passed the Ohio Senate on Thursday night, and the House concurred on amendments not too long thereafter.

The bill would take effect 90 days after the governor adds his signature, which would be in time to be in place in 2017.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes