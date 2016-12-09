WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia says coal-state Democrats won't shut down the federal government over health benefits for retired miners.
Warner made the comments late today just six hours before a midnight deadline. The Democrats have stalled a must-pass spending bill as they've pressed for a one-year extension for the benefits for thousands of retired miners.
Republican leaders such as Speaker Paul Ryan balked at a lengthy extension and only agreed to a four-month fix.
Although no deal was announced, the Senate was on track to vote late tonight on the spending bill that would keep the government operating through April 28.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.