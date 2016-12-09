WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia says coal-state Democrats won't shut down the federal government over health benefits for retired miners.

Warner made the comments late today just six hours before a midnight deadline. The Democrats have stalled a must-pass spending bill as they've pressed for a one-year extension for the benefits for thousands of retired miners.

Republican leaders such as Speaker Paul Ryan balked at a lengthy extension and only agreed to a four-month fix.

Although no deal was announced, the Senate was on track to vote late tonight on the spending bill that would keep the government operating through April 28.