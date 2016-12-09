YOUNGSTOWN — A man who is a suspect in the shooting of a city firefighter Monday while he was leaving the scene of a vacant house fire is expected to be arraigned in municipal court today on misdemeanor charges connected to the shooting.

Police said the charges are expected to be misconduct at an emergency tied to an earlier altercation before the shooting took place about 11:25 p.m Monday in the 100 block of Halleck Avenue.

Police said the man in custody is the same man who had an altercation with firefighters at the scene of the blaze they were fighting on Elm Street before the shots were fired. While he is a suspect in the shooting, police are waiting for shell casings to come back from the State Bureau of Criminal Identification they collected at the scene before deciding if the man should be charged with the shooting.

The suspect was taken into custody about 4 p.m Thursday and is in the Mahoning County jail. Police refused to name him because he is not yet charged.

The firefighter, Lt. Paul Futon, was shot in the leg but has since been released from the hospital.