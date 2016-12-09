The YSU Penguins are gearing up for Saturday's quarterfinal match-up vs the Wofford Terriers. Take a look back at the Vindy's coverage of this special week.
Ed Puskas: It’s a Christmas bonus at the Ice Castle
Wofford’s option offense presents new challenge
Charles Grove: Penguins have changed since September
Local talents give YSU special teams edge
YSU’s last playoff team a special group
Ticket sales brisk for YSU’s next game
VIDEOS:
Pelini previews matchup vs Wofford
YSU QB speaks on growth during the season
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.