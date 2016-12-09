JOBS
Kickoff is almost here – Recap Vindy coverage of YSU’s prep for Wofford



Published: Fri, December 9, 2016 @ 10:28 a.m.

The YSU Penguins are gearing up for Saturday's quarterfinal match-up vs the Wofford Terriers. Take a look back at the Vindy's coverage of this special week.

Ed Puskas: It’s a Christmas bonus at the Ice Castle

Back in the Saddle Again

Wofford’s option offense presents new challenge

Charles Grove: Penguins have changed since September

Local talents give YSU special teams edge

YSU’s last playoff team a special group

Ticket sales brisk for YSU’s next game

VIDEOS:

Pelini previews matchup vs Wofford

YSU QB speaks on growth during the season

Rick Love joins VTR to discuss ticket sales

