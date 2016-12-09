COLUMBUS (AP) — Early plans call for American hero-astronaut John Glenn to lie in state in Ohio's capitol building preceding a celebration of his life of military and government service and two history-making voyages into space.

The public viewing at the Ohio Statehouse and a memorial service at Ohio State University's Mershon Auditorium will take place next week; the dates and times were being worked out today, said Hank Wilson of the John Glenn School of Public Affairs.

Glenn, who died Thursday at age 95, was the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962 and the oldest man in space at age 77 in 1998. A U.S. Marine and combat pilot, he also served as a U.S. senator, representing Ohio, for more than two decades.

He is to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, D.C.