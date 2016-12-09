YOUNGSTOWN

Homeless outreach will take place Dec. 17 at Our Community Kitchen, 551 Mahoning Ave., when Struthers Rotary will lead the second annual Warm Weather Outerwear Collection assisted by Lisa Daprile of Maplecrest Nursing Home staff and Struthers High School Interact Club, Stephanie Muntean, adviser.

Approximately 200 people will be bussed from neighboring areas.

Items needed are clean used warm-weather outerwear for adults and children such as coats, sweaters, blankets, boots, shoes, socks, gloves, hoodies, hats, ear muffs, umbrellas and scarves.

Drop off items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the old Federal Credit Union, 80 Elm St., or at noon Monday at Maplecrest Nursing Home, 400 Sexton St., both in Struthers. Money donations are accepted. Make checks payable to Mary Ann Morell, chairman, c/o Struthers Rotary. Mail to: Struthers Rotary, Attn: Mary Ann Morell, 110 Poland Ave. Struthers, OH 44471.