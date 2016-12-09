BELOIT — Eighty-six grandparents will be in attendance to enjoy a free Christmas program and lunch with their grandchildren at West Branch Middle School on Thursday. The holiday program will begin at 11 a.m., with lunch following at 11:50 a.m.

During the program, holiday music will be provided by the middle school band (eighth grade) and choir (seventh and eighth grade). The lunch menu is turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, salad, vegetable, fruit and dessert.