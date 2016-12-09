JOBS
Fire destroys dining lodge at Hocking Hills State Park



Published: Fri, December 9, 2016 @ 3:07 p.m.

LOGAN, Ohio (AP) — Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed a dining lodge at Hocking Hills State Park in southeastern Ohio.

No one was hurt in the fire that began Thursday morning before the restaurant had opened.

The Hocking Hills Dining Lodge sits at the western end of the state park that draws more than 1 million people each year.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says it plans to rebuild the dining lodge. It opened in 1972.

Authorities say a construction crew working on the lodge roof first noticed smoke Thursday morning.

